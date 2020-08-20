Zondo Inquiry: NW cop denies being used to derail probe into Khomotso Phahlane

The head of the North West Commercial Crimes Unit Brigadier Pharasa Ncube on Thursday concluded his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - The provincial head of North West Commercial Crimes Unit Brigadier Pharasa Ncube on Thursday said that it was true that he was nominated to investigate Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) officers, but he denied that it was to derail investigations into former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

Ncube concluded his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry.

The team arrested forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan and his assistant Sarah-Jane Trent, who Ncube said were impersonating Ipid officers, but the case was later dismissed.

Commission chairperson and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that while there may have been wrongdoing related to the matter, the issue did not fall within the scope of the commission.

"There’s so many of your investigations. From the outset, you simply did your job as a police officer. You gathered evidence under the instruction and the direction of the [Director of Public Prosecutions] DPP in this matter," said one of the commission’s evidence leaders.

"That’s correct chairperson," Ncube said in response.

