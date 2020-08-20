Zikalala: Clairwood Hospital project proves speedy service delivery is possible

The Clairwood Hospital, which is among the health facilities in KZN that had been repurposed to serve as COVID hospitals, has been refurbished in six months.

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the province had demonstrated that it can ensure speedy service delivery after completing the refurbishment of Durban’s Clairwood Hospital in six months.

Zikalala said such projects usually take three years to complete, but they have had to fast-track efforts during COVID-19.

He said he wants to inculcate a culture of speedy delivery in the province following the completion of the 290-bed facility.

The Clairwood Hospital was among the health facilities in KZN that had been repurposed to serve as COVID hospitals.

The Premier said the facility is a gift to future generations.

“It has taken R232 million and is an investment that will last long. It is one of those legacy projects that are going to remain even post-COVID-19.”

At the same, Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu called on residents to continue adhering to safety regulations.

She said the move to alert level 2 lockdown was no reason for complacency as the virus still persists.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.