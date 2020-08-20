'Yeye' happy to be playing again but misses playing in front of fans

JOHANNESBURG – Highlands Park midfielder Reneilwe ‘Yeye’ Letsholonyane is getting accustomed to the bio-bubble, but said that playing without fans would take some time to get used to.

He said that the resumption of the Absa Premiership had been interesting with all the new and unconventional measures put in place.

The league returned under level 3, and teams have been playing under a bio-bubble with no spectators allowed.

Speaking to EWN Sport, Letsholonyane said: “Training in smaller groups and not playing in front of an audience hasn’t been easy but overall, it feels good to be playing again.”

'Yeye' added that the positives from the pandemic had been spending more quality time with his family.

"It was always difficult because of my busy schedule, so that has been the upside of all of this."

The former Kaizer Chiefs star said that his move to Highlands Park was an easy transition because of the support from the team.

The Lions of the North are currently in eighth position in the Absa Premiership standings and will look to conclude their campaign with a lucrative top-eight spot.

Asked if he had any plans to retire, the 38-year-old said that he was busy with his studies and had plans for his future.

"I would like to venture into more business as well as stay in the football space to help with our development system."

A SLIGHT SHIFT TOWARDS BUSINESS

Fellow former Kaizer Chiefs teammate, Siphiwe Tshabalala and Letsholonyane teamed up last year to open a business in Dobsonville, Soweto called ShaYe Lounge - a combination of the soccer star’s nicknames.

As with many other businesses, the lockdown had a negative impact because of the ban on large gatherings and the sale of alcohol. The ban on the sale was lifted on Tuesday, for which Yeye expressed his gratitude towards the government.

"We anticipate to start trading again in the next few weeks ahead of reopening our doors. We are hard at work trying to get back on our feet and need to make a few adjustments to ensure that we adhere to the government regulations to create a safe environment for our consumers. Even though we are glad that we can sell alcohol once again, we still encourage all consumers to drink responsibly and in moderation."

