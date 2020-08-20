Winde urges WC residents to support local economy as COVID-19 infections decline

During a weekly briefing, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Thursday said that the provincial Cabinet was working on a plan to fight what he called the second pandemic of unemployment and hunger.

CAPE TOWN - With the Western Cape’s COVID-19 infection rate declining, Premier Alan Winde on Thursday urged residents to cautiously go out and support the local economy.

“I’m now asking you to continue with wearing your masks, practice good hygiene and be aware of social distancing, but what I am asking you to do is to venture out of home and go and support a local business,” he said.

The province’s head of health, Doctor Keith Cloete, explained how COVID-19 cases were decreasing.

“We peaked towards the end of June and the beginning of July. And new cases have decreased significantly. Very importantly with that, is the positivity rate with the number of tests conducted. The positivity rate is now the lowest that it has been since May in the province and it is 15%,” Cloete said.

