WC Health Dept: Hospitals geared up to deal with expected surge in trauma cases

The sale of alcohol was allowed as of Tuesday under level two, after it was banned for a second time under level three.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department said hospitals were geared up to deal with the expected surge in trauma cases now that the alcohol sales ban has been lifted.

Four weeks before the second alcohol sales ban, which was on 13 July, the provincial Health Department said daily trauma cases averaged 80 on weekdays and 143 over weekends.

When the ban was reintroduced, it dropped to about 56 on weekdays and 70 a day over weekends.

The department said it monitored Tygerberg, Groote Schuur, Mitchell's Plain, Heideveld and George Hospitals.

The department's Dr Saadiq Kariem said this was a clear indication of a link between alcohol and violence and trauma in society.

Kariem said hospitals were ready, adding that plans were in place.

“Doctors will manage to deal with the expected surge in trauma as well as our intensive care, making quite sure we have the available resources.”

He adds that the hospital occupancy in the Metropole was 68%. Kariem said this meant that thus far there was enough capacity to deal with COVID-19 and trauma cases.

