WC govt to focus on hot spots and containment to prevent second COVID-19 surge

The Western Cape’s Head of Health, Doctor Keith Cloete, explained that the number of patients being treated in hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19 was declining.

CAPE TOWN - As the economy opens under lockdown level 2 of the nationwide lockdown, the Western Cape Health Department on Thursday said that it would focus on containment and hot spot management to prevent a second surge in COVID-19 infections.

During his weekly coronavirus briefing, Premier Alan Winde revealed that his Cabinet was now shifting focus to the fight against unemployment and hunger.

COVID-19 related hospitalisations, mortalities, and infections continued to stabilise throughout the province.

“In the last two weeks, there has been a rapid decrease in the number of people that are confirmed with COVID-19 being admitted across our hospitals. The oxygen utilisation peaked towards the end of June, beginning of July,” Cloete said.

He said the province had sufficient capacity to cope with a second surge.

Due to a high testing backlog in June, the province changed its strategy to only test those at high risk of serious illness. Over the past few weeks, the province has had no backlog.

Cloete said that a new testing strategy could be announced in the coming weeks to assist with the containment of the virus.

