UNDP: Govt needs to focus on poverty line to safeguard ‘vulnerable middle class’

In a study released by the body to government, academia and others, it has revealed that more households are dropping from the lower middle class into poverty.

JOHANNESBURG - The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in South Africa has called on government to focus on the poverty line by safeguarding what it calls the 'vulnerable middle class'.

In a study released by the body to government, academia, and others, the UNDP revealed that more households were dropping from the lower middle class into poverty.

It said that with the lockdown exacerbating inequality and financial pressure, at least 34% of South African households were likely to exit the middles class.

The study, which analysed the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and how South Africa’s demographics were affected, suggests that the country’s economic growth will decrease by as much as 7.9% in the worst-case scenario.

Economic advisor Fatou Leigh said due to the pandemic, a further 80,000 South Africans will be unemployed.

“Because the sectors, especially the non-essential sectors closed, we saw that about another 80,000 persons being unemployed.”

Leigh said the number of households falling into chronic poverty also increased due to COVID-19.

“There needs to be a differentiated approach in terms of providing support to those who are affected.”

The UNDP has urged government to fast-track its policies and measures to avoid a humanitarian crisis.

