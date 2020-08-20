20°C / 22°C
South Africans celebrate as singer Elaine goes global with Columbia Records

The career-changing move for the 21-year-old Pretoria native was revealed on Wednesday when news of her signing to US-based international record company Columbia was announced.

Elaine. Picture: @elaineofficial_
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African R&B singer and songwriter, Elaine, has already become a household name as the most streamed female artist locally, and now she’s introducing herself to the world.

The career-changing move for the 21-year-old Pretoria native was revealed on Wednesday when news of her signing to US-based international record company Columbia was announced.

Major artists such as Beyonce, Celine Dion, Adele and Alicia Keys are just some of the artists signed to the label.

"Elaine is unquestionably deserving of the recognition she’s getting for her music. It’s not chance that got her to where she is, its talent and hard work. We love that about her and we can’t wait to work alongside her to help share her incredible music around the globe," said managing director of Sony Music Entertainment Africa, Sean Watson.

Elaine is currently juggling her studies in law at Wits University with her stratospheric music career.

In a previous interview with 947's Zweli, she spoke about her career, fans and friends.

Listen to the audio below for more.

Proud South Africans shared their excitement over the signing on social media.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

