South Africans celebrate as singer Elaine goes global with Columbia Records

The career-changing move for the 21-year-old Pretoria native was revealed on Wednesday when news of her signing to US-based international record company Columbia was announced.

JOHANNESBURG - South African R&B singer and songwriter, Elaine, has already become a household name as the most streamed female artist locally, and now she’s introducing herself to the world.

The career-changing move for the 21-year-old Pretoria native was revealed on Wednesday when news of her signing to US-based international record company Columbia was announced.

Major artists such as Beyonce, Celine Dion, Adele and Alicia Keys are just some of the artists signed to the label.

Welcome to the Columbia family @elaineofficial_! Check out her new video for “Risky” out now!https://t.co/WsMGOXX4EQ pic.twitter.com/9UW1SHGzZf — Columbia Records (@ColumbiaRecords) August 19, 2020

"Elaine is unquestionably deserving of the recognition she’s getting for her music. It’s not chance that got her to where she is, its talent and hard work. We love that about her and we can’t wait to work alongside her to help share her incredible music around the globe," said managing director of Sony Music Entertainment Africa, Sean Watson.

Elaine is currently juggling her studies in law at Wits University with her stratospheric music career.

In a previous interview with 947's Zweli, she spoke about her career, fans and friends.

Listen to the audio below for more.

Proud South Africans shared their excitement over the signing on social media.

We're proud to hear the news that South African R&B sensation Elaine has signed with Columbia Records joining global icons such as Beyoncé & Adele. Her hit song "You're the one" has over 2,7 million views on YouTube. We're incredibly proud of her achievements 🇿🇦#topnotch pic.twitter.com/SE82Ta4ZvK — #VendaFollowTrain (@Anzaniephotogra) August 19, 2020

Elaine is signed to American label Columbia Records alongside Beyonce, John Legend, Adele❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/JMFxWyWP5v — Christopher (@PhuckPhobes) August 19, 2020

Congrats to @elaineofficial_ for signing with @ColumbiaRecords. I shot these images shot for my @RedBullZA family pic.twitter.com/81uZzUDVW7 — Mpumelelo Macu (@MpumeleloMacu) August 19, 2020

The SAMAS denied her greatness



Manje Grammy's on the way



Elaine 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DLN7fLpICB — Papalakhe (@papalakhee) August 20, 2020

Elaine signed to Columbia, Nasty C signed to Def Jam, Nomzamo Mbatha signed to CAA. South African talent being exported to the world is beautiful to see 👏🏽 — Caron Kganyago (@CaronWilliams_) August 19, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.