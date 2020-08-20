Soldiers implicated in Khosa killing to be suspended with full pay - minister

A report by the Military Ombudsman found that the soldiers acted improperly, irregularly, and in contravention of their code of conduct when they entered Khosa’s home in Alexandra earlier this year to enforce lockdown regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday clarified that the soldiers implicated in the killing of Collins Khosa would be suspended, but also get their full pay while waiting for the outcome of a criminal investigation looking into the matter.

Khosa was hurt during the process and later succumbed to his injuries.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that the recommendations of the report would be implemented and a disciplinary process would get underway.

However, the minister decried the fact that the process did not involve consultations with the soldier themselves. She said this had prevented the soldiers from telling their side of the story.

“The legal representative of the soldiers wrote to the Military Ombudsman stating that the matter is a subject of a criminal investigation, and he would therefore not allow his clients’ to be interviewed by the Military Ombudsman,” Mapisa-Nqakula said.

