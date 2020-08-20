Scopa urges SIU to act speedily in probing alleged COVID corruption

The investigations involve hundreds of companies who benefited from COVID-19 contracts valued at over R5 billion.

CAPE TOWN – The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said it is probing the irregular procurement of temperature guns and sanitisers, as well as contracts awarded to friends and family.

The investigations involve hundreds of companies that benefited from COVID-19 contracts valued at over R5 billion.

This was revealed by the SIU during a briefing to Parliament's finance watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday.



The SIU's proclamation to investigate emanated from the Office of the Premier in Gauteng and anonymous whistleblowers via its hotline.

The allegations reported to the unit involved the procurement of personal protective gear, hospital and quarantine sites, ventilators as well as motorized wheelchairs.

SIU head Andy Mothibi told Scopa a special tribunal had been set up to speed up investigations.

“At the next occasion, when given the opportunity, we can demonstrate fully how effective this special tribunal is. This is the civil litigation part which is really proving to be effective. We have engaged with our colleagues at the NPA, the Asset Forfeiture Unit to ensure that we all move with speed.”

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the SIU would have to act quickly if it wants to succeed.

“The slow pace of consequence management in successful prosecutions is in itself and enabler to the continuation of corrupt practices.”

On Friday Scopa will be briefed by the inter-ministerial task team set up by the President to probe COVID-19 corruption.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.