Public support for Ramaphosa, govt has dropped since start of lockdown - study

The level of trust in the president was still 10% higher than that of the national government as a whole, the study found.

CAPE TOWN - The public’s support for President Cyril Ramaphosa and the rest of government has declined since the start of the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in late March.

That is according to a study conducted by the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC).

The first round of surveying between April and May included over 12,000 respondents, while the second round was completed in July with over 2,500 South African adults participating.

In the first round, 85% of respondents believed Ramaphosa was “doing a good job”, but in round two the figure dropped to 61%.

The HSRC’s Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller said this still reflected a higher level of trust than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One could say that the president is still seen to be doing a relatively good job. There was only 13% of the population who were completely unhappy,” Bohler-Muller said.

Despite this sharp decline, the level of trust in the president was still 10% higher than that of the national government as a whole.

However, Bohler-Muller explained that local ward councillors fared the worst by far.

“Only 24% of the people thought that councillors are doing a good job and 44% think they are doing a bad job,” she said.

Trust in other institutions was also quite low, with only about 30% believing the police and the SANDF were doing a “good job”.

