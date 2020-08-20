Probe under way after man accused of murder escapes from Parow police station

The 27-year-old man is wanted on charges of murder and attempted murder.

CAPE TOWN - An investigation has been launched after a man escaped from custody at the Parow police station.

According to reports, his name is Zubair Nel.

He escaped earlier this week and was due to appear in court on Tuesday.

The police are urging anyone with information to come forward or to contact Parow police on 021 929 7100.

