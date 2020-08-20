‘Pint’ of order? DA MP caught allegedly shopping for booze during Parly meeting

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN– Democratic Alliance (DA) member of Parliament (MP) Tsepo Mhlongo has been accused of shopping for booze during an online Parliamentary session.

According to Times Live, about 10 minutes into a question and answer session with peace and security cluster Ministers on Wednesday, a video of a man walking in a shop flashed across the screens.

It showed a trolley filled with what appeared to be bottles of alcohol.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Natasha Ntlangwini rose on a point of order and identified the man as Mhlongo.

She told the sitting that the DA MP was clearly shopping for booze at Tops and asked that he leave the shop immediately.

The African Democratic Christian Party (ACDP) said it wants an investigation into the claims against Mhlongo, as the incident occurred while its leader Kenneth Meshoe was asking a question.

The party's Steve Swart said: “In this case the leader of the ACDP, Reverend Kenneth Meshoe was speaking. Not only did the MP interrupt the proceedings, but the member was allegedly in a liquor shop and should have been attending the virtual sitting online and giving it the full attention it requires.”

The presiding officer will now study the video.

Mhlongo wasn't available to confirm or deny if he was shopping for booze at the time.

