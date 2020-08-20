Philippi community 'angry and scared' after woman found murdered in Browns Farm

The deceased was found with fatal head wounds at a dumping site in the Siyanyanzela informal settlement on Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A Philippi community is reeling after residents discovered the body of a 22-year-old woman in Browns Farm.

No arrests have yet been made.

A member of the Philippi community policing forum said that while visiting the site where the young woman's body was discovered, he was told that the last time that she was seen alive was when she was out drinking with friends in a shack in the area on Wednesday night.

Mike Bangani has stressed that this was all just speculation and the events leading up to the murder were being investigated by police.

"The community is angry and also scared because we do not know who did this or the reason behind it."

The body was dumped not far from where 17-year-old Amahle Quku lived.

The teen's naked body was found in Browns Farm in June.

Police arrested a 25-year-old resident in connection with her death.

