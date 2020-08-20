Parliament kicks off interviews to find SA’s new Auditor-General

Six candidates were interviewed by parliament’s ad hoc committee established to find a replacement for Kimi Makwetu. His term ends in November and is not renewable.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament on Thursday started interviewing candidates to find the next Auditor-General (AG).

Six candidates were interviewed by Parliament’s ad hoc committee established to find a replacement for Kimi Makwetu. His term ends in November and is not renewable.

Parliament had shortlisted eight candidates before Thursday’s interviews, but two had since withdrawn.

Committee chairperson Sisisi Tolashe said that the new AG came at a time when the country was dealing with corruption.

“These allegations of corruption have to some extent the potential to erode our people’s confidence in their government that they have given their trust,” Tolashe said.

Zakariya Hoosain was the first candidate to be interviewed. He is the head of department at the Western Cape Treasury and told MPs that his experience in the public and private sectors put him in a good position.

“I’ve been in both the private and public sector, and that has been in various capacities. The more recent ones have been in executive positions,” Hoosain said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.