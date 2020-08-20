Nehawu to picket next week to highlight healthcare workers' plight
Nehawu said that not enough was being done to protect its members during the COVID-19 outbreak and if their issues were not addressed soon, then it would embark on a full strike next month.
JOHANNESBURG - Workers' union Nehawu has announced that it will hold a picket next week as part of its national programme of action to raise awareness around the plight of healthcare workers.
The union held a briefing in Braamfontein on Thursday afternoon.
It comes after its inspection of the work conditions of healthcare employees across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The union said that they had met with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize recently but the meeting failed to yield any positive results.