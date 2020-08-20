Nearly 4k new COVID-19 infections bring SA’s total cases closer to 600k mark

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 12,423 after 159 people in South Africa died after contracting the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG – The number of people in South Africa who have died after contracting the coronavirus has risen to 12,423 after 159 more deaths were announced on Wednesday night.

The health ministry said 3, 916 new infections had been detected in the last 24-hour period, bringing the number of positive cases since the outbreak in March to just over 596,000.

The country's recovery rate is holding steady at 82%.

Meanwhile, the chair of the COVID-19 ministerial advisory committee said that he was concerned about the possible spread of COVID-19 now that the country has entered level 2 of the lockdown.

Professor Salim Karim said that he was having “sleepless nights” about the prospect of a second wave of infections if the country lets its guard down.

South Africa is among the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in the world.

Additional reporting by Ayanda Nyathi

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.