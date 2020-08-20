Mangosuthu Buthelezi has recovered from COVID-19, family confirms
Buthelezi's family said that he was asymptomatic and medical tests showed that he was in good health.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has confirmed that he has fully recovered from COVID-19 and has now tested negative.
He has also completed the mandatory period of self-isolation after being diagnosed on 8 August.
Buthelezi's family said that he was asymptomatic and medical tests showed that he was in good health.
The news comes just before his 92nd birthday next week.