Mangosuthu Buthelezi has recovered from COVID-19, family confirms

Buthelezi's family said that he was asymptomatic and medical tests showed that he was in good health.

FILE: Former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has confirmed that he has fully recovered from COVID-19 and has now tested negative.

He has also completed the mandatory period of self-isolation after being diagnosed on 8 August.

Buthelezi's family said that he was asymptomatic and medical tests showed that he was in good health.

The news comes just before his 92nd birthday next week.

