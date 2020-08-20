Kubayi-Ngubane: SA cannot risk allowing international travel at the moment

The minister has given details of the new tourism regulations allowed under level two.

JOHANNESBURG - Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane on Wednesday said South Africa could not afford to risk allowing international travel at the moment.

The minister gave details of the new tourism regulations allowed under level 2 of the national lockdown.

As the South African tourism industry opens up domestically, travelling abroad is still prohibited.

Many businesses in the tourism sector said it would be a major boost if tourists were allowed into the country.

But Kubayi-Ngubane said government would make an announcement only when the country was ready.

“Government asses the risk to see whether the risk is high. When the risk is high, more restrictions are put. When the risk is low, then the restrictions are lowered.”

Kubayi-Ngubane said the sector hopes things would change for the better in the coming months.

“Our wish is to say, as we come in the following either weeks or months, we should be able to see our international tourism activities coming both inbound and upbound.”

All accommodation venues are now allowed to operate across the country and must comply with COVID-19 regulations.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.