Kubayi-Ngubane: Restaurant owners who don’t comply to curfew will be arrested

Kubayi-Ngubane has updated the country on the regulations in the sector under level two lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said owners of restaurants who fail to comply with the 10 pm curfew will be arrested.

Kubayi-Ngubane updated the country on the regulations in the sector under level 2 lockdown.

Restaurants were permitted to operate full services including selling alcohol on site.

But after 10 pm they must ensure that they are closed in adherence to the regulations.

Kubayi-Ngubane said law enforcement would clarifying the nature of the charges if a restaurant owner or manager was arrested.

“The consequences are that the owner will be arrested together with the manager. That’s what it means. The system will take care of that. Once they don’t comply, it becomes a matter of the justice system and police.”

Many restaurants complained about the curfew, saying they would need to close early.

But Kubayi-Ngubane said many have assured her that they will comply: “We are not talking about non-compliance, we are talking about compliance. I do talk to them quite regularly, we have an agreement that we are not going to not comply."

The minister said the curfew also applied to bars and hotels as well.

