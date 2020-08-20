Khosa’s family relieved after Military Ombud says SANDF liable for his death

Military Ombudsman Vusumuzi Masondo has recommended that disciplinary action be taken against the soldiers involved as well as the commander of the platoon they belong to.

JOHANNESBURG - The family Collins Khosa, who died after an altercation with soldiers at his home in Alexandra, are relieved that the Military Ombudsman has confirmed the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members acted improperly.

Military Ombudsman Vusumuzi Masondo recommended that disciplinary action be taken against the soldiers involved as well as the commander of the platoon they belong to.

Khosa (40) died after a scuffle with soldiers and Johannesburg metro police.

His life partner stated in an affidavit that she was at home with him and two others when the soldiers arrived, accusing them of violating lockdown regulations.

The lawyer representing Khoza's family, Wikus Steyl said he hoped this report would bring them some closure.

“I phone the family and they are very glad that something is finally some form of justice and the version they had all along has been found to be the truth. Facts are facts, and the family is happy that there is some sort of justice for them.”

There are still two cases pending against the SANDF, one criminal and the other civil.

