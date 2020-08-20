Kganyago: Inflation least of SA’s concerns over the next few months

He was speaking at the Cape Town Country Club on Wednesday where he said he won't be drawn on whether there will be any further rate cuts to further cushion South Africans from the devastating effects of COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago said inflation won’t be a concern for the country over the next few months.

With 300 basis points cut this year alone, Kganyago said the Central Bank's response to the pandemic has been aggressive.

“Inflation is certainly not our worry for the next 12 to 18 months. That means that if data tells us there is scope for us to provide further accommodation, we have got room to provide further accommodation.”

Kganyago said only about 13% of the National Treasury’s R200 billion loan guarantee scheme funds have been claimed so far.

“With the country moving to level two lockdown and the economy opening up and economic activity resuming, we should be seeing some take-up of this thing taking place.”

