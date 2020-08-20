Govt yet to responded to SABC’s plea for R1.5bn COVID-19 funding

JOHANNESBURG - Government is to yet respond to a plea by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) for R1.5 billion in COVID-19 funding.

The public broadcaster has struggled to manage their crumbling finances with the pandemic acting as the final nail in the coffin.

The application for COVID-19 relief also came against the backdrop of threatened job cuts and financial irregularities at the public broadcaster.

Like many other industries affected by the coronavirus, the media has taken a massive knock, with SABC not spared.

Citing unforeseen circumstances caused by the pandemic, the public broadcaster turned to government for a lifeline of R1.5 billion.

The SABC, which operates one of the largest newsrooms in the country, plans to retrench over 600 permanent staff and terminate the contracts of over 1,000 freelancers if its dire financial state isn’t turned around.

However, unions warned against the job cuts with the Communication Workers’ Union considering turning to the courts to stop retrenchments.

