Golden Arrow offers R200K reward for info on torching of buses

At least five buses were targeted in separate attacks over the past two weeks.

CAPE TOWN - The Golden Arrow Bus Services on Wednesday said it had lost 23 buses in attacks over the past two years.

In the latest incident, two buses were torched in Philippi this week and Golden Arrow is offering a R200,000 reward for helpful information.

Since the start of 2020, the bus company has lost eight vehicles.

“The police are constitutionally mandated to investigate these crimes and bring perpetrators to book and we plead with them to intervene decisively. Golden Arrow will also be offering a R200,000 reward for any information, including video footage of perpetrators setting the buses alight, which will lead to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators,” said Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.

