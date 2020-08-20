Experian: No consumer credit info obtained after major data breach

This comes after reports that the personal data of 24 million South Africans were compromised and almost 800,000 businesses exposed.

JOHANNESBURG - The world's biggest credit data firm, Experian, said that no consumer credit or financial information was obtained after a major data breach.

This comes after reports that the personal data of 24 million South Africans were compromised and almost 800,000 businesses exposed.

Experian said that the information was handed over to an individual who fraudulently represented a client.

The firm has admitted that the data was handed over to a fraudster in May and only recovered the hardware where it had been stored three months later.

But it said that the information was used for marketing and insurance purposes.

Experian said that the suspect has already been identified, the data deleted and various institutions, including the Reserve Bank's Prudential Authority, informed.

In response, Standard Bank has joined other financial institutions in assuring customers that their crucial data was safe.

The bank said that it had, anyway, enhanced its own security measures.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.