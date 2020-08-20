Experian: Fraudster behind data breach has been identified, stolen data deleted

JOHANNESBURG – The South African arm of credit bureau Experian is investigating a data breach that saw it hand over information to a suspected fraudster.

It said the suspect had already been identified and the data had been deleted.

Experian, the world's biggest credit data firm, generates credit reports and scores based on consumer borrowing and payment habits, which are used by banks, car dealers and retailers.

It said it notified the relevant authorities and industry bodies over the breach and insists "no consumer credit or consumer financial information was obtained".

However, the South African Banking Risk Information Centre said personal data from some 24 million South Africans and almost 800,000 businesses had been exposed.

