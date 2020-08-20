Eskom to ease power cuts to stage 1 for Friday

It added that four generating units were returned to service at the Duvha, Kriel, Tutuka and Kusile power stations, with three more units expected to be back online overnight.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that there will be loadshedding on Friday but said that it would be de-escalated to stage 1 after four generating units returned to service.

The power utility said that the power cuts would be implemented between 9am and 10pm.

South Africans have had to endure stage 2 loadshedding since Tuesday, when a number of generating units broke down. A cold front making landfall across the country also exacerbated Eskom's ability to keep the lights as the demand for power increased.

It added that the generating units were returned to service at the Duvha, Kriel, Tutuka and Kusile power stations, with three more units expected to be back online overnight.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Four generators were returned at the Tutuka, Duvha, Kriel and Kusile power stations. We expect to return three more units overnight to service. Our unplanned breakdowns at this point stand at 11,250MW of capacity adding to the 4,400MW currently out on planned maintenance."

