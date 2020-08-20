DPE hopes repurposed SAA will be launched by end of the year

It's being reported the department has confirmed talks have begun with interested parties to invest in a new airline, which needs R10 billion at the very least to get off the ground.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) said it still hoped that a repurposed South African Airways (SAA) will be launched by the end of the year.

Business rescue practitioners and creditors reached an agreement a few weeks back.

Bloomberg has reported that it was unclear who the potential entities who have shown interest in SAA, but it said government and advisors from First Rand Merchant Bank had begun talks after receiving four promising proposals.

It’s cited director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi as saying that he hoped the repurposed state airline will take off by the end of the year depending on the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been several concerns, though, that the airline only has a few planes left in operation. And added to this, international travel is still not allowed, only for repatriation purposes and for specific circumstances.

