Doctor says it's not certain that Russian opposition politician was poisoned

Anatoly Kalinichenko, a doctor at a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk, was speaking after Navalny’s spokeswoman said he was in a coma after drinking a cup of tea that she said she believed was laced with poison.

MOSCOW - One of the doctors at a hospital treating Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Thursday it was not certain that he had been poisoned as his allies have suggested.

Anatoly Kalinichenko, a doctor at a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk, was speaking after Navalny’s spokeswoman said he was in a coma after drinking a cup of tea that she said she believed was laced with poison.

Kalinichenko said ‘natural poisoning’ was one of several diagnoses being considered but that tests were ongoing.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.