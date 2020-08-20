Countdown to third day of load shedding at 9 am today

Despite successfully returning three generation units to service, Eskom said this was not enough to prevent the third day of outages.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says breakdowns continue to weigh on its fragile power system, meaning load shedding will resume at 9 am on Thursday morning.

Thursday blackouts are likely to last until about 10 pm.

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the grid was likely to remain under pressure for the rest of the week.

“While Eskom teams have successfully returned three generation units to service, a further three units did trip, and two of those have since been returned to service. We urge the people of South Africa to again help Eskom and reduce electricity use so that we may be able to reduce this instance of load shedding and keep the lights on.”

