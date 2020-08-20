Cosatu slams NPA decision to drop criminal charges against Impala’s Mark Munroe

Munroe was arrested over three months ago and released on bail for recalling workers back to work in contravention of lockdown regulations during level five of the restrictions, which limited mining operations, among other businesses.

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Thursday described the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) reasons for dropping the case against the CEO of Impala Platinum mines in Rustenburg Mark Munroe as absurd and irrational.

Munroe was arrested over three months ago and released on bail for recalling workers back to work in contravention of lockdown regulations during level five of the restrictions, which limited mining operations, among other businesses.

Cosatu’s North West leaders claimed that the NPA justified its decision by stating that Impala Platinum was a major economic player in the country. They said that this was scandalous and explained why the country was turning into a mafia state.

“What we see from the NPA decision is that they don’t treat people equally before the law. People are treated because of their social standing and based on their affordability to buy their innocence,” said Cosatu’s provincial secretary Kopano Konopi.

The charges were withdrawn this week at the Bafokeng Magistrates Court.

The labour union federation said that the NPA’S actions confirmed its assertion that the justice system was only designed to railroad the poor into prisons and not touch the elite.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.