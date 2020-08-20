Cosatu calls for SABC board to step down after asking for COVID-19 relief

The SABC has asked Treasury for R1.5 billion in COVID-19 relief but government is yet to respond to the request.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu is calling on the entire SABC board to step down after the public broadcaster requested yet another cash injection.

The appeal comes as the public broadcaster plans to retrench about 600 permanent staff and even more freelances.

Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla said that the new board had failed to turn the SABC around.

"A couple of months after they took over, the SABC is still a black hole, where they draw money with no immediate results visible. For us, that is not acceptable because not only are they destroying workers' lives, at the same time, we haven't seen anything that they're doing to fix the public broadcaster."

