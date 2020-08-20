CoCT says it doesn't evict illegal land occupiers without court order

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), Legal Resource Centre and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have taken the city to court.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town appeared in court on Thursday over its eviction policy.

This is to stop all evictions and demolishing of informal structures without court oversight for the duration of the national state of disaster.

The action was sparked after a naked man was forcibly removed in Khayelitsha a month ago.

The city argued that it would be almost impossible for landowners to protect their property from unlawful occupation.

The city has also repeatedly confirmed that it doesn't evict occupiers without a court order.

The matter has concluded for today and is set to resume on Friday.

