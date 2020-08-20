CoCT confirms sacking of senior official accused of raping girl (13)

Raphael martin was arrested for the alleged rape in Strandfontein in June and he was this week released on bail of R1,000.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has confirmed that a senior official accused of raping a 13-year-old girl has been fired.

Raphael Martin's employment termination came into effect on Friday.

In June, he was arrested for the alleged rape in Strandfontein, and this week he was released on bail of R1,000.

The City of Cape Town said that a disciplinary hearing concluded last Thursday and that Martin was informed of the decision on Friday.

The municipality said that he had lodged an appeal against the outcome of the hearing, which would be dealt with in the coming weeks.

City spokesperson Priya Reddy said that Martin was required to answer to a number of allegations during his disciplinary hearing, which included, the criminal charges against him, and conduct that had or was likely to have damaged the trust between himself, the city as his employer, and the communities he served.

It also questioned whether his conduct had or was likely to bring the name of the city into disrepute.

Martin was not physically at the hearing and was represented by an attorney.

Based on the charges listed, Reddy said that the chairperson found the employee guilty and ruled the sanction of dismissal was appropriate.

