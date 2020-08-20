City Power: Alex residents have to wait even longer to have their power restored

The Vasco da Gama switching station exploded on Sunday when criminals tried to steal cables and vandalised infrastructure for a third time this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Alexandra residents who had already been waiting for more than three days for power to be restored will have to wait even longer.

City Power technicians planned to have electricity restored by on Wednesday, but on Thursday morning they said they needed more time.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “We’ve got our team of technicians who will be on sight this morning to ensure that power is fully restored to everyone. The reason we couldn’t restore to everyone is because of the overload because most residents still had most of their appliances on while we were still trying to restore.”

Meanwhile, the rest of the country has had to put up with stage 2 load shedding, the power cuts were likely to last until 10 pm on Thursday.

