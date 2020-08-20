CCTV analysis in CT reveals criminals' preferred hours to strike

Criminal acts accounted for 35% of incidents detected and 115 arrests were made, ranging from the possession of drugs and theft of motor vehicles to breaking and entering and robbery.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's strategic surveillance unit has recorded almost 6,200 incidents over the past six months.

The city said that there was a slight drop in the second quarter, which coincided with the start of the lockdown.

The city's JP Smith said that most of the CCTV detections occurred mid-morning and at night.

"Most were detected between the hours of 9am and midday and 6pm and 9pm. Wednesday and Friday emerged as the busiest days of the week in terms of incident detection. This type of analysis plays a very useful role to detect incident patterns, which in turn can help guide resource allocation and deployment."

