Cape Town becoming Africa’s call centre hub, says MMC James Vos

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town is quickly becoming the call centre hub on the continent creating thousands of jobs in the process.

That is according to the city’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management Alderman James Vos.

The business process outsourcing (BPO) sector had created over 35,000 jobs servicing the international community over the past 10 years. A further 25,000 young people were employed to service the domestic market.

Teleperformance offers call centre services and currently employs 1 215 people. This extension will create 2 000 new job opportunities in Cape Town.

Vos said that the sector would play a key role in the city’s COVID-19 economic recovery plan.

“The city identified BPO as a high growth sector due to the number of job opportunities and investment potential this sector creates. We see the BPO sector as a key component in the city’s economic recovery plan,” Vos said in a statement.

He added: “That is why we also invest in our strategic business partner, the Cape Town Call Centre Development Association, now trading under the new brand of CapeBPO, previously trading as BPESA Western Cape, who we partner with to grow and develop the Call Centre and BPO industry.”

