Body of woman found at Philippi informal settlement's dumping site

CAPE TOWN - The body of a woman on Thursday morning was found at a dumping site in Siyanyanzela informal settlement in Philippi.

It is believed that the deceased was in her early twenties.

“According to reports, police were alerted to the discovery of the body by the community. Upon their arrival, they found the victim with head injuries,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated by the police, with no arrests at this stage,” she added.

