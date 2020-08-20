Bara Hospital patients tell PP's office of frustrations when waiting for care

JOHANNESBURG - The Office of the Public Protector has been told by patients at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital of their frustrations when waiting for medical care.

The hospital's acting chief executive officer Steve Mankupane accompanied Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka as part of her office's inspection of the facility.

He promised to improve patient experiences by shortening the waiting time before they are assisted.

The office of the public protector is investigating whether the health care system is capacitated to deal with COVID-19.

While Gcaleka was on a walkabout at the hospital, patients waiting to be served seized the opportunity to make their problems with the facility known.

“We didn’t find anyone at the desk, we went for x-rays and found no one. I went for blood tests and now I’m sitting here for almost over 10-15 minutes,” one patient said.

Gcaleka asked Mankupane to respond to the people: “The issue of time is one of the issues that fall under the priorities that the hospital must achieve. It’s actually one of the things we will work on.”

Gcaleka will be flagging the problems at the hospital with the health ombudsman and the provincial Health Department.

