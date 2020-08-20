ANC in KZN not ruling out possibility of Gumede being elected as Cogta chair

This despite that Gumede faces criminal charges and was released on R50,000 bail after being arrested last year for alleged corruption linked to multi-million-rand tender fraud.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) said it was not ruling out the possibility that former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede may be elected as chairperson of the cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) portfolio committee in the provincial legislature.

This is despite Gumede facing criminal charges.

Gumede was sworn in on Wednesday, replacing Ricardo Mthembu who died last month after contracting the coronavirus.

Gumede has been deployed as a KZN lawmaker ahead of discussions by the ANC on who will fill up the senior position of chairperson in the province’s cooperative governance portfolio committee.

ANC KZN spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said: “At this stage, she’s being deployed as an ordinary MPL. At the right moment in time, the provincial leadership of the ANC will appoint the chairperson of Cogta.”

Ntombela said the multi-million-rand corruption case against Gumede was considered prior to her appointment.

“The principle of innocent until proven guilty applies to all of us in South Africa. Notwithstanding that she’s been to court for more than a year and her matter has not been proceeding primarily because the NPA is not ready to proceed.”

At the same time, opposition parties have criticised Gumede’s latest appointment saying it demonstrates the ANC’s lack of political will to deal with allegedly corrupt cadres.

