AG candidates agree that corruption one of SA's biggest challenges

CAPE TOWN - Candidates vying to be the next Auditor-General agreed that corruption was one of the biggest challenges facing the country.

The six candidates are currently being interviewed by a parliamentary ad hoc committee in Johannesburg.

Parliament has to find a replacement for Kimi Makwetu, whose term ends in November and is not renewable.

Sisisi Tolashe, who chairs the interviewing panel, said that the Auditor-General interviews came at a time when the country was dealing with serious corruption related to COVID-19.

Zakariya Hoosain, the head of the Western Cape Treasury and the first candidate agreed.

He said that corruption was the biggest problem facing the country.

"So the key challenge is corruption and related to that, honourable member, is the issue around public trust. People are struggling to trust state institutions and that is the reality."

Michael Sass, another candidate, said that consequence management was key when dealing with the misappropriation of funds.

"The most important thing that we can do is make sure that there is consequence management. In other words, if people have misused the funds that was given to them to fight this scourge and the same applies to other pandemics and other scourges that we have, for example, COVID-19, then it's the role of the Auditor-General to identify those things do that action can be taken."

Ad Hoc Committee on the Appointment of the Auditor-General 20 August 2020 https://t.co/nM90osWceZ — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) August 20, 2020

