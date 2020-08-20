AfriForum urges Justice Dept to grant Botswana assistance in Motsepe-Radebe case

The group's Gerrie Nel said that the Justice Department had not been forthcoming with the necessary documents.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum has written to the Justice and Correctional Services Department requesting that the Botswana government be granted mutual legal assistance in the money laundering case involving businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe.

Botswana had requested that the South African government hand over evidence in this matter, which is hoped will help them decide whether to prosecute former president Ian Khama and Motsepe-Radebe.

It is alleged that the pair crafted a masterplan to stage a coup in Botswana and stole $US10 billion from the Botswana reserve bank to fund terrorism.

On Wednesday, an investigation by international business intelligence firms Omnia and Alaco concluded that the claims against the pair were fabricated.

AfriForum has been roped in by the Botswana government to represent them in the matter.

"The request for mutual legal assistance was formally handed over by the Botswana government to Dirco (Department of International Relations and Cooperation) on 19 September 2019. It's now been almost a year and they're still totally uninformed of any developments on this matter and haven't received any response from the South African authorities in this regard."

