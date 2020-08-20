42 days missing: Family of missing Lunamandla Sithonga worried sick

The child disappeared on 9 July after boarding a taxi to go to school in Mitchells Plain.

JOHANNESBURG - A Khayelithsa family is worried sick as 12-year-old Lunamandla Sithonga has now been missing for more than 40 days.

The child disappeared on 9 July after boarding a taxi to go to school in Mitchells Plain.

Sithonga's family continues to cling to hope that she'll be returned to them safely.

Forty-two days ago, the Eastville Primary School pupil went missing while en route to school.

Her family doesn't know what happened to her after she boarded a school taxi in front of her home in Site B in Khayelitsha.

The child didn't attend class that day and was marked absent.

The taxi driver has told police he dropped her at school and when he went to fetch her again later that day, she was nowhere to be found.

Police are investigating the possibility that the 12-year-old may have been kidnapped.

However, they were not willing to divulge much about the investigation at this stage.

