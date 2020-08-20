2 Protea players test positive for COVID-19 ahead of cultural camp

The camp was announced in the wake of numerous claims of racism by ex-Protea players.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday confirmed that two players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The results come after 50 COVID-19 tests were performed on players and support staff prior to attending the Proteas high performance men’s team culture camp in Skukuza from 18 to 22 August.

The testing was in line with fulfilling the organisation’s obligation and commitment to control the spread of the virus. They duo, who are asymptomatic, will miss the camp as they have begun the isolation protocol.

CSA’s medical team will continue to regularly follow up with them to ensure their health and well-being.

There were no replacements called up for the camp after the positive tests, and all those unable to attend would join the proceedings virtually. Faf du Plessis is unable to attend due to the imminent birth of his second-born child. Theunis de Bruyn has now joined the team in Skukuza.

The culture camp was announced in the wake of numerous claims by former Protea players of racism by national selectors and the likes of former captains Graeme Smith and AB de Villiers.

In a statement from CSA earlier this week, the topics that will be workshopped by the players and team management include:

• The team’s identity

• The team environment

• Team performance”

Proteas team culture camp squad:

Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Bjorn Fortuin (Imperial Lions), Daryn Dupavillon (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Dean Elgar (Momentum Multiply Titans), Dwaine Pretorius (Imperial Lions), George Linde (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Janneman Malan (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Junior Dala (Momentum Multiply Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Keegan Petersen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Kyle Verryenne (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Imperial Lions), Pieter Malan (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Pite Van Biljon (VKB Knights), Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Rudi Second (Warriors), Senuran Muthusamy (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Sisanda Magala (Imperial Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions), Zubayr Hamza (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras).