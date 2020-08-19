LIVE: Zondo commission to hear corruption evidence on Asbestos Project in FS

The state capture commission will on Wednesday continue to hear evidence relating to the Asbestos Project in the Free State provincial government from the director of BlackHead, Edward Sodi.

Commission will continue to hear evidence relating to Asbestos Project in the Free State Provincial Government, Mr Edwin Sodi: the Director of Blackhead, tomorrow Wednesday 19 August 2020 at 10:00.#StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/Zy3lKxqLyh — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) August 18, 2020

WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry, 19 August 2020

