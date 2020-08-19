With alcohol sales back, WC Health Dept closely watching trauma admissions

The prohibition was relaxed as the country dropped to level two lockdown this week with COVID-19 infections stabilising.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department is keeping a close eye on trauma admissions now that the alcohol sales ban has been lifted.

The provincial Health Department’s Dr Saadiq Kariem said that four weeks before the second reinstatement of the alcohol ban, which was before 13 July, there were 80 daily trauma cases on average.

He said that there were 143 weekend cases on average. When the ban came into effect again, data recorded from mid-July to 13 August showed that there was a reduction.

Daily cases dropped to 56 cases and 70 for the weekend.

This means that there was a 51% decrease in daily cases and a 31% drop over the weekend.

“I think if there was any doubt in anyone’s mind, there is a clear link between alcohol and the violence, as well as trauma we experience in our society.”

Kariem said that the department monitored five hospitals including, Tygerberg, Groote Schuur, Mitchells Plain, Heideveld and George Hospital.

