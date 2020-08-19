WC records 42 attacks on EMS workers this year

Over the weekend, two paramedics were attacked in Gugulethu.

CAPE TOWN - There've now been 42 attacks on emergency medical services (EMS) in the Western Cape this year.

The Western Cape Health Department said they are both severely traumatised and have been booked off due to acute stress.

The Provincial health department says a hoax call came through to the EMS Communication Centre over the weekend.

The person told the call taker they were in need of emergency assistance as a pedestrian was knocked down.

As the paramedics approached the scene, two men flagged them down.

When one of the paramedics got out of the ambulance to assist, a gun was pointed at her chest.

She was then robbed.

Spokesperson Deanna Bessick said: “These attacks illustrate to cause harm to paramedics who move valuable EMS services from the community and delays response times.”

She said there have already been 12 more attacks this year than last year's overall total.

