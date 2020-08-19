Vaal Dam levels reach record low of just under 40% this week

The Water and Sanitation Department has called on citizens to use water sparingly and report leakages or burst pipes.

JOHANNESBURG - The Vaal Dam levels have reached a record low of just under 40% this week.

This time last year, the dam was at more than 62% full.



The Water and Sanitation Department has called on citizens to use water sparingly and report leakages or burst pipes.

The department's Sputnik Ratau said now more than ever water must be used wisely as it remained an important component in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The inflows into the Integrated Vaal River System are much lower than what they were a year ago, which is implies that we could be experiencing some difficulties with the Integrated Vaal River System.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.