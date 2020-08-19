20°C / 22°C
Stage 2 power cuts to continue on Thursday, says Eskom

The power cuts will be implemented from 9am and will run until 10pm.

Picture: Pexels
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom has confirmed that stage 2 loadshedding will continue on Thursday as the power system is severely constrained.

The power cuts will be implemented from 9am and will run until 10pm.

Stage 2 loadshedding returned on Tuesday as generating units broke down and the country was caught in the grips of a cold front.

Eskom earlier this week warned that the constrained system was likely to last until the end of the week.

