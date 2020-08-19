Stage 2 power cuts to continue on Thursday, says Eskom

JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom has confirmed that stage 2 loadshedding will continue on Thursday as the power system is severely constrained.

The power cuts will be implemented from 9am and will run until 10pm.

Stage 2 loadshedding returned on Tuesday as generating units broke down and the country was caught in the grips of a cold front.

Eskom earlier this week warned that the constrained system was likely to last until the end of the week.

#PowerAlert 1



Eskom to continue implementing Stage 2 loadshedding from 09:00 until 22:00 tomorrow as the

power system is still severely constrained#Loadshedding@SABCNews @eNCA @NewzroomAfrika @News24 pic.twitter.com/MozCGofmIk — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 19, 2020

