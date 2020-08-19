Stage 2 load shedding to continue today and may be stepped up at short notice

Despite a drop in demand due to the lockdown, Eskom has implemented three rounds of load shedding since the COVID-19 outbreak in early March.

JOHANNESBURG - Stage 2 load shedding is set to continue on Wednesday morning with a warning that this may be stepped up at short notice.

Despite a drop in demand due to the lockdown, Eskom implemented three rounds of load shedding since the COVID-19 outbreak in early March.

Eskom said it implemented the latest round of load shedding due to severe constraints on the power generation system.



* How to check your load shedding schedule

The utility said the breakdown of generating units at four power stations, as well as a delay in the expected return to service of another unit under maintenance, resulted in the power system being constrained.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “This constrained power system is set to persist for the rest of the week particularly now that it has gotten colder.”

South Africans have been warned that unless consumption was severely curtailed, outages may be more severe.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter earlier warned that load shedding would likely to continue until September next year.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.